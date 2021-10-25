WEATHER: Heavy Rain to Start the Week, Flooding Possible

The Hudson Valley woke up to a wet Monday morning, as rain showers fell across the area overnight. And from the forecast ahead, it looks like we'll be seeing quite a bit of rain this week. An early season Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flooding Monday night into Tuesday. We'll get a bit of break by midweek, but more rain is forecast to move into the area by late week, according to the forecast.

Monday should be mild with highs in the 60s, and showers off and on through the day. Rainfall is expected to become heavier and more steady overnight A Flood Watch will go into effect late Monday through Tuesday afternoon, as Hudson Valley Weather says we could experience anywhere from 3 to 4 inches of rainfall. Some localized areas could see upwards to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Areas in the eastern part of the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut, are expected to see the highest rainfall totals. The rain should finally end by Tuesday night, as lows will fall into the 40s and clouds will decrease.

Wednesday should be our best day of the week, as highs will be near 60, with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Our break will be brief however, as the chance for rain returns Thursday and Friday, with highs near 60, and lows in the mid to upper 40s both days. The forecast for Halloween weekend is calling for more rain showers off and on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some like the Old Farmer's Almanac are saying we should expect near normal temperatures nd precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below average temps and above average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in tropical Pacific Ocean, around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

