WEATHER: Flash Flooding Possible, Then Milder Air Moves In

The Hudson Valley has experienced one of the rainier summers in recent memory, and it looks like even more precipitation is on the way. The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to pus through the northeast by later Wednesday, bringing heavy rains to a region where the grounds are already saturated. The predicted rainfall has already lead the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for most of the area Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall mounts could be anywhere from 2 to 5 inches, according to Hudson Valley Weather, with higher amounts towards Westchester and Rockland Counties. But once Ida moves out, cooler and dryer weather is on the way.

Highs Tuesday should be around 80, with partly cloudy skies through the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. The rain moves in by Wednesday afternoon, as highs should remain in the mid 70s. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Wednesday night into early Thursday, with some estimates saying we could see several inches of precipitation.

Once the rains from Ida departs, we should experience much cooler and dryer air across the area. Highs Thursday afternoon and Friday are expected to stay in the 70s during the day, and upper 50s by night. The rain should exit by early Thursday as skies will soon clear out once the storm moves on. After that, the next greatest chance for rainfall should hold off until the middle of next week.

As for the extended forecast into fall, AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lingering well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer. But could the east coast be susceptible to more tropical weather, due to another La Niña?

