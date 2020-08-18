WEATHER: Cooler Start, Hotter By The Weekend

After last week's heat and humidity, one has to wonder if it last much longer? We still have a few more weeks of August, so you know at some point it's bound to happen. But first, the Hudson Valley will see some cooler and dryer weather as we get through the week.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the low 80s, under partly cloudy skies and lower humidity. Lows will be in the upper 50s both nights. Thursday will be windier, with highs in the low 80s again, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will stay in the upper 50s overnight.

Friday will start to see the warm up, with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Saturday will see the return of hot and humid weather with highs in the upper 80s.