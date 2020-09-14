WEATHER: Cooler Fall-Like Weather Is Here

As we wind down the last days of summer, we look ahead to this week's weather. Your going to need a light jacket on a few of these nights. Highs Monday afternoon will stay in the mid 70s, with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be downright cool Monday night, as the temps will fall into the 40s.

Highs Tuesday will stay around 70, with lots of abundant sunshine. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s. Lows overnight in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday should be this week's warmest day, with highs near 80, and lows in the 60s.

Friday will see clouds rolling back in, with a chance for showers. Highs will be in the low 70s, and lows in the upper 40s.

Have a great week!