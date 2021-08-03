Kids are back in the classrooms for 2021, and August is the month for back to school shopping. Pens, pencils, and all that other good stuff that goes with going back to school. Including backpacks. And I just saw a great tip while I was looking at Facebook.

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s we had book bags, not backpacks. Backpacks are much cooler, and much better for your back, I imagine. It was also a much safer world for kids back then, at least in some ways. Even though we were told never to accept candy from strangers, child abductions were few and far between. And what does that have to do with backpacks? Plenty, it seems.

The tip I just read about on Facebook suggests that you should never put your child’s name on his or her backpack. Or on articles of clothing, for that matter. It’s a great way to prevent the items from getting lost, but it could pose a danger to your child. According to this tip, if you put your child’s name where strangers can see it and a stranger calls your child be name, your child may not see that person as a stranger.

I don’t have kids so I’m the last person to preach to parents, but this sounds like a reasonable tip. Maybe if you sew a tag with the child’s name on the inside of the backpack, you could still prevent loss of the item, but in a much safer way. If you’re a parent, has this been a thought or an issue when sending your kids back to school? Do you thinks it’s a good tip? And if you have any back to school tips of your own, please share them with us and your fellow parents. Here’s to a safe and productive school year.

