ALERT: Fraudulent Number Scam Targeting Locals

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a warning about the latest potential scam.

What's the Warning?

According to the sheriff's office, certain residents have received a phone call from the number 845-206-0814. If the resident accepts the call and answers it, it allegedly takes them to an automated telephone information system. The recorded message reportedly claims that it is the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and then tries to get money from the victim. Yikes, not good.

Here's the exact warning right from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office social media page:

Officials are reminding residents once again that this is a scam and has no association with local law enforcement agencies.

What to Do if You or Someone You Know Is a Victim of This?

People are being advised to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at 845-486-3800 and report any suspicious activity right away. They are currently investigating this more. Many people do receive a lot of phone calls and text messages on a daily basis and it's always a good reminder to not answer any from a number that is not familiar to you. As always try to be as cautious, careful and aware as you can with anything.

