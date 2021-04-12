Wappingers Offering FREE Brush Pick-up

If you live in the Village of Wappingers and need to get rid of that "spring" clean up stuff, here's how to do it.

This time of year all across the Hudson Valley, people are doing the after winter clean up in and around the yard but what do we do with all the brush? If your like most of us and have nowhere to put your brush and live in the village of Wappingers, we have some good news.

According to the villages Facebook page, Wappingers is planning a brush pick up, weather permitting, every Monday, now through October 25, 2021 within the village. They are asking that anyone that needs brush picked up follow these simple rules, please make sure to put the brush you'd like picked up the night before. They will pick up grass clippings and leaves as longa s they are placed in biodegradable bags. They will not take any brush in plastic bags. Loose leaves can be placed in garage cans for pick up as well.

If you have any branches or tree limbs that you need picked up, they will do that as well, but the limbs or branches need to be tied up in lengths no longer than 3 feet, and they need to be small enough for one person to handle. They will not pick up tree stumps, tree trunks, large limbs or wood of any kind, so please don't leave those outside for pick up.

Brush pick up will continue every Monday through October, unless that Monday is a holiday. If you have any questions please contact the village highway garage at 845-297-9758.

