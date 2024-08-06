Latest “Dangerous Drug Dealer” Caught by Drug Task Force in Wappingers
At this point, it might as well be considered just another day for members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Late last week Drug Task Force officials were successful in apprehending an alleged local drug dealer following an extensive investigation.
Investigation Details
In recent months the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, as their name implies, has investigated numerous cases of the sale of illegal narcotics like Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs throughout Dutchess County.
This recent investigation led the Task Force across Dutchess County.
According to the press release from the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, on multiple occasions, Drug Task Force agents purchased "dangerous drugs" from a suspect identified as Rakim Paulin of Beacon. These purchases were also made at different locations throughout the area.
After gathering enough evidence, Drug Task Force agents were able to obtain search warrants for Paulin as well as his vehicle. Those warrants would be executed last week on July 31, 2024.
On that day Drug Task Force agents and members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit located Paulin while operating his vehicle on route 82 in the Town of Wappingers.
Paulin was apprehended and taken into custody without incident. Following a search, Paulin was found to be in possession of "a large quantity of Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine along with scales and packaging material".
Charges Against Suspect
Following the arrest, Paulin was charged with the following...
- Two (2) Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony
- Two (2) Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree while having a half ounce or more of narcotics
Later Paulin was transported to the Town of Wappinger Justice Court where he was remanded into the custody of the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.
The press release concluded with a warning and reminder to the public about how dangerous drugs like Fentanyl and Cocaine are the leading cause of death in overdose deaths in Dutchess County.
Lastly, it was also mentioned that for anyone with information on this case or other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County that they may and are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following email address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com
