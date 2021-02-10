Want Your Town to Be a Tree City USA Town? Here’s How to Apply

You may have seen the signs while driving around the Hudson Valley that (depending on where you were) town was a Tree City USA town.

Well, what does that mean? Here are the 4 requirements that need to be met before a town, city or municipality can apply for Tree City USA designation:

They must establish A Tree Board or Department and establish who will be taking care of the trees There must be a Tree Care Ordinance in place. Essentially, there needs to be a "tree plan" in conjunction with the Tree Board that plans for care. maintenance and planting. A Community Program with a solid annual budget. The Arbor Day Foundation, likes applicants to have a budget of at least $2 per capita, to make sure towns will continue to be dedicated to the trees. Towns will also need to have an Arbor Day Observance and Proclamation. The next Arbor Day will be held on April 30, 2021.

The New York State Urban Forestry Council is aware that not all towns or municipalities have what it takes financially to take the next steps in the Tree City application process, so they are hoping to be able to help out.

Towns and municipalities can apply for grants, now through February 21, 2021 for funds to be used to help meet the above requirements.

The 2021 Quick Start Grant Application Package, can be found on the New York State Urban Forestry Councils website by clicking here.

If your town or municipality apply for one of the grants, let us know about it. Best of luck.