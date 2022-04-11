Have you seen signs with different towns in the Hudson Valley that say "Tree City USA?" What the heck does that mean? How did the towns with those signs become a tree city? Did they just plant lots of trees?

How can the Hudson Valley celebrate Arbor Day everyday of the year? Is it as simple as planting a few trees? Is there more involved? How much, if anything, does it cost?

Wait, how is Arbor Day and Tree City USA go together?

When does Arbor Day take place? Historically it is always marked on the last Friday of April every year.

How does one actually celebrate Arbor Day in the Hudson Valley?

Believe it or not, a lot of communities get together and plant trees. How can you find out if your town is doing something to mark the day? Call the town hall. Most towns or cities will be marking both Arbor Day and Earth Day at the same time. Earth Day is marked on April 22, and often the weekend before and the weekend after.

What does Tree City USA mean? How many Tree Cities are there?

What does it mean to be a Tree City? It means the town or city that has been recognized has made significant strides to increase tree coverage in that town. According to the Arbor Day website there are 3676 Tree City USA's.

Do you want your town to be a "Tree City USA" town?

While it isn't technically tough, there is a four-step plan that each town has to go through before they can be accepted into the program. To help your town plan out the process needed to become a Tree City USA and mark Arbor Day, you can get more info, by clicking here.

