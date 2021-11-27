Once again, mead licenses are available in New York State. There were a few changes to the liquor law in December of 2018 which could potentially allow more people to make honey wine (mead) along with braggot, a malt beverage made from honey.

There are a few different licenses you could get, depending on the scale of what you want to produce and where the ingredients you are using were made.

According to a press release, there are at least the following two kinds of licenses:

a farm meadery, which will manufacture and sale mead that is 100% made from only New York State honey, $75.

a new mead producers license, which does not require honey to be sourced from just New York honey, $125.

The above licenses will also allow the mead producers to sell their mead and mead products on their property and in their tasting room along with other New York State produced beer, wine and ciders.

Do you like mead? What is your favorite meadery?

