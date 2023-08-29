Walker Stalked by Bobcat in Beacon, New York

A woman who was out for a stroll didn't know she was being followed.

I always wondered how I would react if I saw a predator in the woods and this weekend I found out near a park in Beacon.

Check out my encounter with a Bobcat

This past weekend I was out for a walk when I saw what at first glance appeared to be a large stray cat. Something seemed off. My curiosity got the better of me and then I walked a little bit closer. I knew exactly what it was as soon as I saw the stubby tail and how much larger it was.

It was a bobcat and it was eyeing a lady walking on the trail. As I got a little closer it got startled and ran back into the woods.

attachment-IMG_4390 loading...

What is a bobcat and are they native to New York State?

According to A-Z Animals, Bobcats can be found in almost every part of New York State with the exception of Long Island. The cats are elusive but sighting aren't unheard of in this region.

Pictures of one hiding in a treetop went viral last fall. You can catch up at the link below.

Read More: Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

A Lynx also known as a bobcat are larger predatory cat breeds. They are generally not considered dangerous to humans. However, like any wild animal, they should be treated with caution and respect if encountered in their natural habitat.

Get our free mobile app

It's important to remember that interactions with wild animals including bobcats should be approached with care and an understanding of their behaviors. If you encounter one of these in the wild it is best to give the animal plenty of space and avoid provoking it.