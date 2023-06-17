New Food Truck Alert! Welcome Waffle Wagon to the Hudson Valley

It's time to give a big Hudson Valley welcome to the newest addition to the local food truck lineup.

The Hudson Valley is quickly turning into a foodie lovers' paradise. From all the amazing restaurants along the Hudson to the small cafes serving up big flavors and of course, we can't leave out the food trucks.

East Fishkill seems to be a popular destination for food trucks. In fact, a few weeks ago the Town of East Fishkill shared a lineup of 8 food trucks that would be rolling into town this year.

From Empanadas and hot dogs to popovers and BBQ, there are a ton of different options to choose from. And now, you can add waffles to that list.

Welcome the Waffle Wagon to the Hudson Valley

Earlier this week, a Facebook page called the Waffle Wagon started posting in local groups on Facebook. The Waffle Wagon shared they would be making their debut in the iconic 2670 Route 52 food truck spot in East Fishkill on Tuesday, June 13th.

The Waffle Wagon is run by Ryan, who also happens to be the owner of The Dog House food truck. We briefly spoke to Ryan who explained that The Dog House is a project that he works on with his son Justin who has autism. Ryan shared that The Waffle Wagon is something for his daughter to take part in.

It should come as no surprise that the Waffle Wagon is serving up a variety of different Belgium waffles with gourmet flavors. Strawberries and Cream, Peanut Butter and Jelly (Peanut Butter and banana too!), Cookies and Cream and S'mores are just some of the specialty waffles on The Waffle Wagon.

Looking to mix it up? The Waffle Wagon also serves Chicken and Waffles, waffle fries, and waffle cheese fries. But if you're looking to stick to the sweet stuff, The Waffle Wagon is the spot to be. You can get your waffled topped with ice cream or drizzled in marshmallow and Nutella. The options are endless!

Where Can You Find the Waffle Wagon?

The Town of East Fishkill has updated its Food Truck list. Of course, they had to add the Waffle Wagon to the list. You can grab your gourmet waffles (and hot dogs, The Dog House will be there too!) on Tuesdays from 11 am until 7 pm at 2670 Route 52 in East Fishkill.

