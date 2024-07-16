The 2024 Presidential election is rapidly approaching. If you've never voted before, have moved since the last time you voted, or are looking for alternatives to in-person voting, you'll need to know about some important deadlines approaching in New York State.

In order to be eligible to vote in the General Election, which includes the vote for the next president, on Tuesday, November 5th of this year, you must be registered and the address on your registration must be up to date.

There are 3 ways you can register to vote or update your registration in New York.

How to Register to Vote in Person in New York

There are 3 places you can go in person to register. If you already have a driver's license, you can go to your local DMV to register to vote.

You can also visit any New York State-run agency. This includes various places like your county's Office for the Aging, Department of Social Services, CUNYs, SUNYs, and more.

You can also visit your local County Board of Elections.

Hudson Valley County Board of Elections Locations

Westchester County: 25 Quarropas Street

White Plains NY 10601

Dutchess County: 112 Delafield Street Suite 200

Poughkeepsie NY 12601

Ulster County: 79 Hurley Avenue Suite 112

Kingston NY 12401

Orange County: 75 Webster Avenue P.O. Box 30

Goshen NY 10924

Sullivan County: Government Center - 100 North Street P.O. Box 5012

Monticello NY 12701-5192

Other Ways You Can Register to Vote in New York

You can also register to vote or update your registration through the mail by filling out these forms.

Alternatively, you can register and update your registration online. I recently made an update to my own registration and can attest that this process is pretty easy and quick online. All you need is a valid ID (can be a driver's license, permit, or non-driving ID), your social security number, and a valid New York zip code where you currently live.

Once you fill out the information online, you'll receive your registration card in the mail with the address of where your voting site is.

Residents in New York must have their registration application submitted to their local Board of Elections by Saturday, October 26th in order to be eligible to vote.

Absentee Ballot Registration Information for New York

You might need an absentee ballot if you're planning to be out of the country on election day, you have a disability or are a primary caregiver and are unable to go to the polls, you're in jail or awaiting trial, or you're a patient at a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.

You can easily apply for an absentee ballot online here.

