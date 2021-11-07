Visit This Hudson Valley Top Rated Gift Shop for a Unique Shopping Experience

We can officially say Tis the Season for giving. As we say goodbye to October and Halloween, we bring a brand new start this month and it's also a time where the holidays begin.

During this time, it seems that people stop and reflect on the year. There are events around Thanksgiving that remind us of what's important in life.

Organizations and communities come together to host coat and food drives along with sharing more acts of kindness as we approach Christmas next month.

As we begin to think about the holidays, the idea of shopping comes to play. Even though we may say that we are going to shop light this year or not buy as many gifts, it is a hard thing to do when you want to get the people in your life the very best gifts.

We can not only buy personable gifts this year but also support our local businesses, restaurants and shops within our community.

A Hudson Valley gift shop was top rated within the Hudson Valley. You may have heard of it before or have been there. From my own personal experience, I would give it a 10/10 as well.

Located in the heart of Wurtsboro, this well known shop has something for everyone. It's fun to shop there all year round but most importantly during the holidays.

Canal Towne Emporium has handmade gifts, accessories, food and furniture. This location was a store back in the 1800's and also a part of the D&H Canal and served as a trading post.

In 2020, Canal Towne Emporium was named the "Best Gift Shop" by the Times Herald Record.

You can take a peep of what they sell by clicking here.

Here are other gifts shops within the Hudson Valley that are also worth visiting.

Bop to Tottom, Kingston

Pink Olive, Cold Spring

Water Street Market, New Paltz

Where is your favorite gift shop? Let us know below.

