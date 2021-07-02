Visit the Sasquatch Festival Just North of the Hudson Valley

We're all looking for ways to keep busy this summer. Now that the world is basically back opened many of us are going on vacation around New York State.

Lake George is a super popular vacation spot for Hudson Valley residents. It's not too far of a drive and when you get there you feel like you're in vacationland. This year, why not make a detour to Whitehall New York?

You're probably asking yourself, why in the world would we do that? Because Whitehall New York is The Bigfoot sighting capital of the world. As a Hudson Valley resident, and with all the Bigfoot sightings we have, I'm a little shocked that the HV doesn't hold that title, but I digress.

If you're a believer in Bigfoot and enjoy the stories you've heard around the Hudson Valley, like the sighting back in 2020 in Hyde Park, or have stories of your own we found the perfect festival for you.

Whitehall New York will host their annual Sasquash Festival and Calling Contest. Yes, there is a certain sound that allegedly attracts Bigfoot.

The Sasquash festival is free and open to the public on Saturday, September 25th, 2021 on Skenesborough Drive in Whitehall. Festivities will kick off at 10 am. The festival is currently looking for vendors like food trucks, Bigfoot gifts, artists, and musicians.

For more information on the annual Sasquash Festival in Whitehall, check out the event page on Facebook.

