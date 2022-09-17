2 Iconic HV Destinations Star in New “I Love NY” Ad

The slogan is "I Love NY", but according to a new tourism ad, it should be changed to "I Love the Hudson Valley". Much of the 30-second commercial focusses on two of our most iconic destinations, and it's reminding many of us that the best this state has to offer is right here in our back yards. Can you guess who made special cameos?

gtlv via Canva gtlv via Canva loading...

"It's hard to take the energy to travel when the most beautiful places in the country are right in our back yard", my dad recently said to me on a walk with our dogs down the rail trail in Accord, NY. It was hard to argue. Both my 25-pound puppy Arthur and his 120-pound Newfoundland, Elsie, were splashing in a creek just steps from the trail. Sunlight was streaming through the tree branches, and while new notes in the air reminded us that summer may be fading, it also promised that a spectacular autumn was right around the corner. In fact, that is exactly the focus of the new I Love NY ad.

Fall in the Hudson Valley, NY

"This is fall in New York State", the VoiceOver begins as a camera soars over the red and yellow foliage of what is almost certainly Shawangunk Ridge in Ulster County, NY. There's no guessing necessary after the opening shot, though, as each of the following scenes are all accompanied by titles. Kids run through a corn maze in Ballston Spa, NY in Saratoga County, followed by a couple strolling in Central Park and even a child's first trip to Cooperstown, NY. But they saved the best for last.

I Love NY via YouTube I Love NY via YouTube loading...

Visit Mohonk in New Paltz, NY

If the Hudson Valley is the best places to take in the beauty of fall, then the watchtower at the top of Mohonk's property may be the greatest seat in the house. The Ariel shot circles the tower and its gleaming pool before shifting to the other reason people flock here in October: Halloween.

I Love NY via YouTube I Love NY via YouTube loading...

Halloween in the Hudson Valley

There may not be anything more iconic in a northeast (let alone Hudson Valley) Halloween than the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and it's featured heavily near the end of the commercial. While we may be generous in calling Sleepy Hollow part of the Hudson Valley (it would certainly be near its most southern point), we do have our own nod to Sleep Hollow with the Headless Horseman Hayrides.

Get our free mobile app

Here's to another beautiful fall in the Hudson Valley. Want pumpkins? Check out some of the best patches below, and keep scrolling for some gorgeous shots of autumn from one of the best scenic views in the state in Kerhonkson, NY.

31 Pumpkin Patches Across The Hudson Valley To Visit This Fall We came up with a list of 31 popular Hudson Valley pumpkin patches to visit this fall. Which one is your favorite?