Vince Vaughn is doing the rounds promoting Freaky, his new body-swap horror comedy about a teenage girl who switches bodies with a serial killer (played by Vaughn). At one stop on the press tour, the subject of Vaughn’s older hits came up, and one in particular that seems ripe for a sequel many years later: Wedding Crashers.

While the notion that two hard-partying buddies (played by Vaughn and Owen Wilson) might still be crashing weddings 15 years later, when both are well into middle-age, might sound a little absurd, that could also be the basis for a good absurd comedy. And Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight, that he and Wilson are “seriously” discussing one idea for a Wedding Crashers 2:

Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie. So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.

This is actually the second time this year we’ve heard about the possibility of a Wedding Crashers 2. A few months ago, the director Vaughn mentions, David Dobkin, gave an interview where he suggested that there was a good idea for a sequel floating out there, and that it’s possible that “something ... may be close” to happening. If you asked me, I would think a streaming service would be very interested in this project. (The original movie was distributed by Warner Bros., which now runs HBO Max.)

