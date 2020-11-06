Last Flea Market of the Year at Stormville Airport

Great news to report! It’s supposed to be a really nice weekend. Like 70 degrees, which isn’t too bad for November. In fact, it’s great flea market weather. And it just so happens that you can hit a flea market this Saturday. Not just any flea market, it’s a special holiday themed flea market. And the final one for 2020.

The very last flea market of the year will be happening this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8AM - 4PM at the Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market on Route 216 in Stormville. It’s a special one because it’s their Christmas in November Christmas Shopping Show. You’ll be able to check out a variety of 150 vendors selling antiques, new merchandise, arts and crafts and specialty foods. Not to mention the beautiful weather we’re expecting and the fact that walking around the flea market is also great exercise.

If your goal is to shop and buy local and find unique gifts for your friends and family, then the Stormville Flea Market will the perfect place to be this Saturday. If you’re anything like me, one of the things you miss the most when the weather turns cold is the flea markets and yard sales. So, better get there now while you still can, because chances are that it's going to be a long winter.

Face masks and social distancing will be required to make sure everyone stays safe. For more information about this Saturday’s Christmas in November Shopping Show at Stormville Airport, check out the event facebook page.