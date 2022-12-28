Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse

It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.

One legendary actress/beauty queen/ singer and more was spotted in the Hudson Valley and I can only hope to run into her one day around here (I'm a celebrity junkie and I make no apologies for it lol).

What celebrity was recently spotted in the Hudson Valley?

I'm not going to give her name away yet, but I'll give you some clues. She has a VERY impressive resume so this might take a little bit of time. The mystery celebrity has appeared in shows like 'Ugly Betty', 'Desperate Housewives', her broadway debut was made in 1994 with 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', and she made history by becoming the first African-American recipient of the 'Miss America' title and has stared in multiple movies. Any ideas?

And the celebrity is...

Vanessa Williams was recently spotted having dinner at Mentor's Mediterranean Steakhouse in Chappaqua, New York. It looks like she was having a great time and grabbed some cocktails shortly after the Christmas holiday. Whatever she is drinking looks delicious and of course, she looks effortlessly pretty in all of the pictures.

Vanessa Williams Facebook Vanessa Williams Facebook loading...

Vanessa William's connection to New York:

It turns out that hanging out in Westchester County is nothing new for Vanessa Williams. She was born in the Bronx but was raised and spent her childhood in Millwood, New York.

Get our free mobile app

Williams also attended school in the Chappaqua School District. Her mother also reportedly played the organ at St. Theresa's Church in Briarcliff Manor and Vanessa would assist her by turning the pages of sheet music. Sources also say Williams still owns a home in the area so it would make sense she was recently photographed in Chappaqua.

Mentor's Mediterranean Steakhouse Instagram Mentor's Mediterranean Steakhouse Instagram loading...

What celebrity do you think we will spot next around here?

Since we are talking about the celebrity world, here are some of the richest people living in New York and how Hollywood's biggest stars love the Hudson Valley: