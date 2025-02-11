Love is in the air, and so is the money flying out of your wallet.

Valentine's Day is this Friday, and Americans are expected to spend more on the holiday than ever before.

Cupid has no problem collecting your cash, but how much does Valentine's Day really cost for the average "Joe Schmo?"

Here's the stats according to WalletHub.com

Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2025 ($188.81 per person celebrating).

Men will spend almost twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2025.

Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($6.5B) and a special evening out ($5.4B).

With the digital age here to stay, most people will be doing their shopping for loved ones online. 38% of Americans will shop online, 34% will go to a department store, 18% will go to florists, and 17% will shop at small businesses. 29% of people will shop at a discount store, and the remaining 18% will shop at a "specialty store."

Chocolates, big teddy bears, and heart shaped balloons will most likely still be the popular choice among buyers, but WalletHub says that 35% of Americans will buy their significant other an "experience" for Valentine's Day. (For example: a dinner out or a trip/vacation.)

With so many gifts being given, there's bound to be some that are completely unwanted.

Topping the list of least desired gifts, is furry handcuffs with 34% saying they don't want them. Hey, everyone's got their kink. No judgement here. You do you.

28% of people are tired of getting the same old bouquet of flowers, 22% don't want that cliche heart-shaped box of chocolates, (that's okay just send them to me) and 14% say they don't want to be serenaded as a Valentine's Day gift. As a guitar player myself, I always found it awkward to sing to someone 1-on-1, and I'm sure for the other party it's even more embarrassing. Where are you supposed to look? Direct eye contact is too much, but then if you're looking down, you're not paying attention. I don't know, please just don't sing to me.

44% of American adults don't plan on celebrating Valentine's Day. Remember this meme from like 2011? That's the reality for almost half of Americans celebrating. 28% will treat themselves to a dinner alone.

Who gets the better gifts?

Apparently 75% of Americans think women get better gifts than men. Is it true? You decide. (50% of women agree they get the better gifts.)

So that's the story. How much will you spend on Valentine's Day this year? A homemade card and a hug is all I need.