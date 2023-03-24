Upstate New York Police: Fake Therapist Arrested In Hudson Valley
An Upstate New York man was arrested for allegedly acting as a therapist without a license in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police from the Upper Hudson Valley announced the arrested of an Upstate New York man who allegedly was acting psychotherapist without a license
Unlicensed Psychotherapist Arrested in Columbia County, New York
New York State Police began an investigation into 57-year-old William G. Culley of Chatham, New York after law enforcement received a tip the 57-year-old was practicing as a psychotherapist without a license.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police did not release details about the investigation but reported the investigation proved the Chatham man was practicing psychotherapy without a license.
Chatham, New York Man Charged For Practicing Psychotherapy Without License
On March 18, New York State Police charged Gully with unauthorized practice of a profession, a class E felony.
Culley was issued an appearance ticket.
DA: New York Man Pretended To Be Hudson Valley Dentist, Many Victims
Read More: Hudson Valley Car Repair Shop Owner Stole New York Customer’s Truck, New York State Police
In somewhat related news, earlier this week Hudson Valley Post reported on a Queens man who was arraigned on multiple felony charges for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license in the Lower Hudson Valley.