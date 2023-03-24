Upstate New York Police: Fake Therapist Arrested In Hudson Valley

An Upstate New York man was arrested for allegedly acting as a therapist without a license in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police from the Upper Hudson Valley announced the arrested of an Upstate New York man who allegedly was acting psychotherapist without a license

Unlicensed Psychotherapist Arrested in Columbia County, New York

New York State Police began an investigation into 57-year-old William G. Culley of Chatham, New York after law enforcement received a tip the 57-year-old was practicing as a psychotherapist without a license.

Police did not release details about the investigation but reported the investigation proved the Chatham man was practicing psychotherapy without a license.

Chatham, New York Man Charged For Practicing Psychotherapy Without License

On March 18, New York State Police charged Gully with unauthorized practice of a profession, a class E felony.

Culley was issued an appearance ticket.

DA: New York Man Pretended To Be Hudson Valley Dentist, Many Victims

In somewhat related news, earlier this week Hudson Valley Post reported on a Queens man who was arraigned on multiple felony charges for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license in the Lower Hudson Valley.

