Upstate New York Man Allegedly Stabbed Landlord Over TV Remote

One man was stabbed, and the other was arrested on Monday, October 10th in Hudson, New York.

According to the Hudson Police Department, a 52-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his landlord on Monday around 5 p.m. in Columbia County.

According to News 10, police responded to a reported stabbing at a home on the 200 block of Columbia Street in Hudson and as they arrived on the scene there was one victim that sustained stab wounds.

Police told News 10 that after investigating they allege that Randy Shook stabbed his 66-year-old landlord after the two were engaged in an argument about a TV remote. Police didn't say what the argument was about or how the TV remote came into play but did say that the landlord did have a small cut on his left forearm.

The 66-year-olds injuries were not life-threatening and he was treated on the scene by the Greenport Rescue Squad and released according to police.

Hudson Police Department Hudson Police Department loading...

Knife Recovered in Hudson

Hudson Police did confirm that a knife was recovered at the scene and Shook was arrested and taken into custody. Shook was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors including, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor), and second-degree menacing (misdemeanor).

After arrest Shook was arraigned in the City of Hudson Court and was sent to the Columbia County Jail with no bail. Police didn't say when Shook is due back in court to answer the charges.

When more information is available we will update this article.

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.