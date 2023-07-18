Dumb Upstate New York Fisherman’s Lie Reels Him $1,000 in Fines
It's one thing to break the law, but lying like this just made everything 10-times worse.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was recently alerted about two people casting a net in the Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Clarence. ECO's Ike Bobseine and Don Damrath took the call and quickly headed over to Erie County to learn more.
Officer Damrath arrived first, where he witnessed a man casting a net into the water and quickly hiding it in the bushes. When the officer got out of his car to approach the scene, the man's young child quickly popped up and ran back to his parents.
Suspicious? No kidding! But what the man did next will blow your mind.
Endless Denial
Even though he was wet, muddy and barefoot, the man completely denied using the the cast net. ECO Damrath then found the net and bucket, containing 107 pumpkinseeds and bluegills (82 over the 25 panfish limit)... and a 1-inch largemouth bass fry. All of which the man continued to deny was his doing.
The man's wife finally admitted to it all, saying her husband used the net because her son couldn't catch anything with a fishing pole. But why did the kid run from the officer before? That's because his parents put him on lookout.
So it's clear the family was both aware that what they were doing was wrong AND lying through their teeth about everything.
ECOs Damrath and Bobseine charged the man with several offenses, of which he now faces $1,000 in fines. Too bad your son "couldn't fish", right?