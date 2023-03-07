10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own as Pets In New York State

Want more than just a dog or a cat as a pet? Need something a little more exotic to match your personality? There are some animals you can legally have as pets in New York.

Most exotic animals are regulated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The Big 5 are illegal in many states. These animals include bears, primates, big cats, canids, venomous and large reptiles like crocodiles, large boa constrictor snakes, and large monitor lizards.

Get our free mobile app

You can legally own a lot more different kinds of animals in New York State, as opposed to New York City, where most are illegal. You can't even have a ferret or a turkey in the Big Apple.

You are not allowed to own any wild animal in New York. You could face a fine of up to $500 for each offense if caught having an illegal pet. But here are 10 exotic animals you can legally own in the Empire State.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have.

If you are considering owning an exotic pet, you should contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as well as your city, county, and neighborhood association before going out and buying one.

Rather than own an exotic animal you can go see lots of them at several animal parks around Central New York. The Utica Zoo and The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango have plenty of exotic animals to enjoy. You can even have an up-close personal encounter with some at The Wild.

17 Wild & Fun Activities to Do at The Wild Park in Chittenango Get the most out of your trip at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango by enjoying these 17 wild and fund activities.

Take a Virtual Trip Through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari Zebras, emus, and camels, oh my! Take a virtual trip through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango.