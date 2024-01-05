Update: New York State Thruway Lanes Closed After Fatal Shooting

We've learned more information regarding the fatal shooting that shut down that Thruway in the Hudson Valley, including all of the names involved.

New York State Police report a man fleeing a shooting scene in Albany was shot and killed by state troopers during a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County Wednesday afternoon.

Man Fleeing Albany Shot By Police In Hudson Valley

It all started around 1 p.m. when police from Albany responded to a shooting.

The Albany shooting victim was shot in the head, police say. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Albany Police put out a "Be On the Look Out" alert to all police agencies for a white Mercedes following the shooting.

About two hours later, New York State Police spotted the suspect's vehicle on the Thruway in Rockland County, about 120 miles south of the Albany crime scene.

Upstate New York Shooting Suspect Found In Hudson Valley

On Jan. 3, 2024, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Troopers Steven J. Missale and Ronald Raymond observed a 2009 Mercedes E350 traveling southbound on I-87 in the area of mile marker 30.7, between exit 15 (NJ/I-287) and exit 15A (Sloatsburg).

The vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle identified in an attempted homicide out of the city of Albany earlier in the day, police say. A traffic stop was conducted on the Mercedes.

Albany Man Killed By State Police Identified

The driver was later identified as 35-year-old Rakim A. Tillery, 35, of Albany, New York. Tillery fired at the troopers who both returned fire, striking Tillery, police say.

Tillery was pronounced deceased on the scene.

"During the traffic stop the suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle opened fire on Troopers and Troopers discharged their division-issued firearms striking the subject. The subject is deceased. One Trooper sustained minor injuries and the other Trooper is unharmed," New York State Police said in a press release.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

New State Thruway Closed For Long Period

The fatal shooting and investigation caused closures and massive delays on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County.

"Drivers should plan for extended delays through the evening commute and are encouraged to seek alternate routes," the New York State Thruway Authority tweeted.

Update On New York State Police Officers

Troopers Missale and Raymond, both assigned to Troop T, SP Newburgh, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

