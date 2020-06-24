Unclear When Gyms, Malls, Movie Theaters Can Reopen in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed a number of businesses that assumed they would reopen in Phase 4 are not currently in Phase 4.

On Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed malls, gyms and movie theaters won't be allowed to reopen in Phase 4 of the four-step COVID-19 reopening.

Phase 4 is just days away for half of New York State, but officials confirmed it's still unclear what will be allowed to reopen in Phase 4 of the state's four-phased COVID-19 reopening.

Cuomo said Tuesday officials are continuing to study the impact of activities like gym, malls and movie theaters have on spreading the virus. He confirmed those businesses will not be allowed to reopen at the start of Phase 4. He said a decision on when those businesses can reopen will be announced later.

"There are reports malls, bars, certain social clubs with air conditioning, that it may not be cleansing the air of the virus and just recycling the virus, so we're studying that and as soon as we get more information we’ll make a decision," Cuomo said.

Five of New Yorks' 10 regions are expected to reach Phase 4 on Friday. If all goes according to plan, the Hudson Valley will enter Phase 4 in two weeks, on Tuesday, July 7.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced groups of up to 50 can gather in Phase 4 and places of worship can allow for up to 33 percent capacity, up from 25 percent, in Phase 4.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced a joint travel advisory with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont. Anyone traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 into New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days, Cuomo announced.

He also confirmed if a New Yorker travels to a state with a high infection rate, they must also quarantine for 14 days.