This is not the way you want to start your week. A tractor-trailer crash halted traffic in both directions Monday morning, according to ABC. Police in New York are saying the truck was not authorized to be on the parkway to begin with, and for good reason.

See Also: Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Rocks All Over Hudson Valley Road

According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''.

More Vehicles Hit This Bridge Over Any Other One in NY State

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Tractor-Trailer Crash Halts Traffic on the Hutch

ABC7 says that the tractor-trailer hit an overpass on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Larchmont Monday morning. ABC says the crash caused significant delays in both directions. The truck was not authorized to be on the Parkway. It is not certain if the driver was from out of state, and simply didn't know the law in New York, or simply wasn't paying attention.

Truck Carrying French Fries Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Get our free mobile app

Back in February 2023, a tractor-trailer carrying 42,000 pounds of French fries slammed into the Mamaroneck Road overpass on the southbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway on the morning commute. Officials say the crash caused huge backups on both sides of the Hutch that morning,