Ulster County SPCA Looking For Background Info on 3 Stray Dogs

If you live in the Ulster County area, a local animal shelter is looking for answers and is asking the public for help.

The Ulster County SPCA is currently taking care of 3 dogs who were found in the same vicinity, and found in relatively the same condition.

On Wednesday, November 10th, the Ulster County SPCA wrote on Facebook:

These three dogs - 2 grey/white males with blue eyes (1 adult, 1 puppy) and 1 tan/white female - were running at large in the same vicinity of Lucas Avenue in High Falls/Accord area. The two adults were seen together at one point, but each was brought to us separately as strays. All three are in similar physical condition and resemble each other.

They then reassured those on social media that the dogs are in good hands as they are "receiving appropriate veterinary care, as we are conducting a humane law investigation."

If you do have information regarding the previous ownership of the dogs and the circumstances the dogs came from, the Ulster County SPCA would like to hear from you. While they asked for information from their Facebook following, the best way to contact them is by calling 845-331-5377.

The Ulster County SPCA is known for going above and beyond for our four legged friends. In August of 2021, they reached full capacity and exceeded their limit of rescues. Gina Carbonari, Ulster County SPCA's Executive Director told Hudson Valley One in August "We desperately need animals to be adopted or moved into foster homes, we continue to receive calls daily from our community asking for help, but we are at a point of having to say we cannot help, which potentially can leave an animal at risk."

