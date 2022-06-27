Ulster County Man Charged With DWI After Driving Off Roadway

A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving three times the legal limit after police found his vehicle stuck off of the main road. Police say the suspect even initially tried leaving the scene once discovered but didn't get far. Now the 60-year-old man has been charged worth DWI, according to officials.

What exactly happened?

The Alleged Incident

The Saugerties Police Department says a patrol found the suspect the night of June 23 when they spotted the vehicle that was off the roadway and was "stuck on top of rebar used to support framing for a freshly poured sidewalk". That was when the man allegedly attempted to leave the scene once he saw the approaching officer. Once stopped, the man was said to have been questioned by police and it was determined that he was intoxicated, which resulted in the accident.

Saugerties Police said in a press release he was arrested, and taken into custody, where he submitted to a breath test. Police say he blew a .24%, which is three times the state's legal limit of .08%.

Similar Story

Back in April, another Hudson Valley man, who police say was driving at nearly three times the legal limit, caused quite a ruckus on the road one afternoon. Officials say the 30-year-old suspect was driving while highly intoxicated when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him in a no-passing zone. This set off a chain reaction of events, as the suspect sideswiped the other vehicle as he passed, knocking the other driver into oncoming traffic.

How Many Tickets Did He Get?

Police say the suspect racked up quite an impressive amount of tickets from this one incident.

Police say the accident happened early Saturday afternoon in the Town of Saugerties. Police also say they responded to a call on Route 212 that the suspect had hit the other vehicle and then drove off. Police later found the Catskill man heading eastbound on Ulster Avenue. From there, he was stopped and issued a whopping 26 tickets. Officials say he is being charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI, Leaving the scene of a PDAA, and a number of other violations.

Saugerties Police said in a press release that the suspect submitted to a chemical test which established his BAC to be .23%.