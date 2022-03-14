If there's anything that we have learned in the past two years, it's how we are all equal. We have watched our local businesses close while others begin a new journey. As a community, we came together to make sure that one another was getting by and doing what we could to show our support.

More than ever, that feeling of being there for our fellow citizens is important. Even though we may not be able to give a hands-on experience of our efforts, we can still do what we can from afar.

Here's how to help Ukraine in the Hudson Valley.

Kingston Candy Bar

319 Wall St, Kingston NY 12401

Canva Canva loading...

Donuts in support of Ukraine is a way that a local candy shop is showing that they care. For each 2 dozen donuts that they sell, they can pay for one night in an AirBnb in Poland with efforts to help refugees find shelter. If you would like to order a dozen or more donuts, reach out to them on social media and or by phone.

Click here to find out more.

Time frame: ongoing



Ukraine Donation Drive

110 Bracken Road, Montgomery NY 12549

Canva Canva loading...

Town and village residents of Montgomery are being asked to do their part. Hudson Valley organizations have come together and set up a drop-off location where they will be collecting supplies for civilians in Ukraine. The following list is what is being asked to contribute:

First aid kits

Band-aids

Ibuprofen

Disinfecting wipes

Baby formula

Baby bottles

Baby clothes

Diapers

Feminine hygiene items

Blankets

Non-perishable food items

Sterile surgical gowns or gloves.

If you are unable to donate during these times, you may drop it off at the Town Police Department on the side of the building until 11 PM on March 11, 2022.

Click here to find out more.

Time frame: March 9, 2022, until March 11, 2022

Dutchess County Government Donation

2001 South Road Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Canva Canva loading...

This organization, along with Afya Foundation, will be hosting a humanitarian supply collection on-site to gather items to assist those in need in Ukraine. This will take place at the former JCPenney location, located at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

The following supplies are being collected:

Flashlights

Batteries for flashlights

Baby diapers

Adult diapers

First aid kits

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Personal hygiene kits

Basic health supplies

Click here to find out more.

Time frame: Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 9am-1pm

Friday, March 18, 2022 from 1pm-5pm

Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9am-1pm

Let this continue to be a time that we remind ourselves and our loved ones that we can come together and do our part. Whether near or far, we can show we care and spread kindness easily.

The Capital Region Rallies In Support of Ukraine On March 3, 2022 residents of the Capital Region rallied in Saratoga to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Russian invasion.