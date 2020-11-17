UCDA: Hudson Valley Man Committed ‘Heinous’ Sex Crimes With Kids

A Hudson Valley man is accused of having sexual relationships with several young children over the course of several years.

Devin Harkins, 29, of Kingston, was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury on Friday. The Grand Jury charged Harkins with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony, three counts of criminal sexual act, felonies, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.

Harkins was arrested on Nov.4, following an investigation by the Kingston Police Department with assistance from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center which is comprised of members from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Saugerties Police Department and the Ellenville Police Department.

The investigation commenced when officers responded to a report of a crime in progress, police say. When he was arrested in early November he was arraigned in Kingston City Court on two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts of criminal sexual act, all felonies. He was released after posting bail.

Kingston police allege the investigation revealed that Harkins had sexual relationships with several young children over the course of several years.

Some Kingston residents say Haskins has been involved with the Kingston Youth Baseball and Softball Association. Hudson Valley Post hasn't been able to confirm that but a "D. Harkins" is listed on the Kingston Youth Baseball and Softball Association Board of Directors and Devin Harkins is listed as the Babe Ruth (13-16) Coordinator.

Ulster County District Attorney Clegg noted that the class A-II felony, predatory sexual assault against a child, allows prosecutors to seek a higher charge on certain class B violent felonies involving sex crimes against children.

He described the alleged conduct in this case as especially "heinous" warranting the Grand Jury’s consideration of the more serious crimes.

