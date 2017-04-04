Two From Massachusetts Arrested On Felony Drug Charges In The Hudson Valley

A couple from Massachusetts are accused of bringing ecstasy, liquid THC and more into the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday around 6:40 p.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on Route 28 in the Town of Ulster for an equipment violation.

During the traffic stop, around 6.5 ounces of liquid THC, crystallized MDMA, ecstasy, and packaged marijuana were located inside the vehicle, police say.

A 19-year-old from Springfield, MA was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony and a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana. A 26-year-old from Chicopee, MA was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and a misdemeanor for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $7,500 secured bond.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) and the New York State Police.

A shady dental worker, Daryl's House getting sued, and a stolen Porsche are part of this week's top 5 local stories.