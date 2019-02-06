Two Accidents Cause Backups on I-84 in Dutchess

It's been a rough morning for commuters in Dutchess County this morning.

An early morning incident left an overturned car in the left lane on I-84. It's unclear how the car became turned upside down, but the crash caused problems throughout most of the early morning. Eastbound traffic was slow through the area for hours as crews attended to the scene.

Just after the vehicle was finally cleared, another accident happened almost immediately, blocking up the left lane once again. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, the new crash is starting to create backups again. It's unclear how long this new accident will affect traffic.