Turns Out I Have To Spend $1,000 This Weekend

First I hear that the weather is going to be crappy for the holiday weekend. Okay, I can handle that, but now you're telling me I have to shell out a cool grand? That seems unfair.

About a month ago, our washing machine started acting weird and it was seeming like it was nearing its end. We've been putting off getting a new one since it's still technically working, but guess what? Now our dryer seems to be at the end of its life. I mean, I guess if you're washer and dryer are going to crap out on you, it might as well be a holiday weekend, where you might be able to take advantage of some deals.

We've been searching around, and checking out all the prices at all the big box stores and it seems like the minimum we're going to spend is roughly around $1,000. Well, that just sucks if I'm being honest. A rainy weekend and I have to spend that much money? Not cool at all.

I mean we knew this was an upcoming expenditure, so we've been prepared but it just sucks to have to shell out your hard-earned money on something you were hoping you weren't going to have to replace this soon. I guess when it rains, it pours in more ways than one. At the end of the day, I'm not going back to laundry mat life, so I'll spend the cash and call it a day.

What's the last unexpected expenditure you had inconvenience your life?

