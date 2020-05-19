Trump: Lower Hudson Valley Doctor Recommend Hydroxychloroquine

A "respected doctor" from the Hudson Valley recommended President Donald Trump take hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19 despite not being infected with the virus.

On Monday, Trump told reporters he's been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week-and-a-half.

"A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers, before you catch it," Trump said. "I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it. ... I'm taking it, hydroxychloroquine, right now."

White House physician Sean P. Conley told NBC News he discussed with Trump taking the anti-malaria drug as a preventative measure after White House staffers tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Trump is tested regularly for COVID-19 but has yet to test positive for the virus. Conley suggested Trump take the drug after concluding the benefits outweighed the risks.

The FDA recently warned about using hydroxychloroquine outside of hospitals because it can cause serious heart issues. The drug has shown some success with COVID-19 patients, but the FDA believes, because of it's potentially fatal side effects it should only be given in clinical trials ore under hospital supervision.

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19,” the FDA said.

Questioned on Monday about why he's taking the drug, Trump said he's received a lot of positive calls about it.

"Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories," Trump said. "I'm not going to get hurt by it. It's been around for 40 years. If it is not good, I will tell you right away. I’m not going to get hurt by it. All I can tell you is so far I seem to be okay,” Trump said. “And I’m still here, I’m still here.”

Trump also claimed, “a respected doctor” from Westchester County wrote him "a very well-crafted letter" about the benefits of taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19, the New York Daily News reports. The doctor's name hasn't been released. Trump said he will provide the letter.