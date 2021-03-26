Free Maple Syrup Tasting this Weekend in Millbrook

There is nothing quite like the taste of real maple syrup. I remember as a kid I didn’t even like syrup on my pancakes or waffles. But my mom never bought real maple syrup. It was more like sugary maple flavored pancake sauce. Then I tasted real maple syrup, and now I can’t get enough of it.

If you live in the Hudson Valley, March is a great month. It’s maple syrup month. Not officially, but we all know that it is. And this is the last weekend of March Maple Syrup Madness at the Trevor Zoo on Millbrook School Road in Millbrook.

There will be free tastings of maple syrup all weekend long. Locally made maple syrup and other products will be for sale in the Mill Gift Shop. There will also be food trucks on site and special activities for the kids. Plus, it’s a zoo. What could be a cooler way for the whole family to spend the day? Local maple syrup, food trucks, activities and animals. Sounds like yummy fun.

And of course the folks at Trevor Zoo in Millbrook are making your safety a top priority. You will need to make reservations, and space is limited. Don’t forget your face masks and be respectful of social distance requirements. It’s a small price to pay to keep your family safe.

Want to be part of March Maple Syrup Madness? To make a reservation, or to find out what else is happening at the zoo, to make a donation or to learn about volunteering opportunities, visit the Trevor Zoo website.

