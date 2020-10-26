This year’s Halloween is different than past years, no doubt. When you’re in the middle of a global pandemic you have to do things differently. And that’s why so many parents are scrambling to find safe ways to celebrate Halloween with their kids. Some parents are okay with the idea of trick or treating, others are not. How about bringing the kids to a safe Halloween at the zoo?

It’s Howl and Holler Weekend at the Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School in Millbrook. There will be free treat bags with orangutan friendly Halloween candy and free activity booklets for the kids. There will also be special activities and food trucks. Halloween costumes are welcome and encouraged.

The Trevor Zoo was established back in 1936 at the Millbrook School and houses more than 180 exotic and indigenous animals, with over 80 species represented on six acres of land. They also have 8 endangered species at the zoo. It’s a great place for kids to have fun and learn at the same time.

The Howl and Holler follows covid safety guidelines, so reservations are required. No walk-ins will be permitted and facemasks are required to enter the zoo. A one way route around the zoo has been designed for your safety and their are sanitizing stations throughout the zoo.

To find out more about the Trevor Zoo and to make your reservations for the Howl and Holler Weekend, visit the Trevor Zoo website or the event facebook page. While you’re there, find out how you can help support the zoo. Happy Halloween!