How NYS Transgender People Change Their Name on Credit Reports

So you have gone through the process of changing your name in New York State, so are you done? Do you need to do anything else? Can you just go through your day-to-day life without having to change anything else?

When it comes to your credit history and your credit report, do you need to do anything else? Will your name change just follow you? If you have a credit score over 800, what can you do to maintain it? Can you reach out to the credit bureau and everything will be hunky-dory?

What one thing can you do to make so many things easier going forward with your name change?

When you legally change your name, make sure to have a few copies of those final documents, (the name change order) you will never know when you need them. Make sure to get the official/certified copies. You will avoid some drama with a few companies going forward. As for changing your name on your credit report, it is an important step to make sure your good credit rating follows the new you.

How can you get the credit reporting agency to change your name to reflect the you that you are showing the world?

Here is what Equifax suggests to change your name to the 'new name.' On their website, they suggest that you open up a dispute to change your name. In addition to the name change order, they say you will also need to have changed your name on your Social Security Card and then your driver's license. Do both of those things first and then contact the credit reporting agencies.

How many credit reporting agencies do you need to notify?

Make sure that you submit the name change requests to at minimum the three biggest agencies, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. While it may take some time, it will be worth it in the end.

