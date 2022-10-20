Photos: Rescue After Train Catches Fire in Croton

Thanks to the quick action of local first responders, stranded passengers are safe after a fire on board a Metro North train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The immediate rescue was due to more than just fast trucks and flashing lights, though. The reason emergency workers were there in the first place was because they were already responding a different fire.

Emergency Response in Westchester County, NY

"At 6pm Wednesday, we were alerted to a reported rubbish fire or fire involving the 700 Volt Third Rail at Croton-Harmon Railroad Station", began a recent post from the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department (CFD). "Units arrived and were coordinating efforts to extinguish a small rubbish fire... when a Metro-North employee reported a train on fire about a quarter mile north." With lives potentially at risk up the track, firefighters immediately scrambled to respond.

Fire on Metro North Train in Croton-on-Hudson, NY

At the scene of the fire, rescue and firefighting efforts became a coordinated task between the CFD and Metro-North Railroad (MNRR) employees. "MNRR personnel brought in another train to offload the stranded passengers while CFD personnel worked with MNRR personnel to mitigate the situation", reported the all-volunteer fire department. As might be expected, this isn't the first time a quick response from CFD avoided a potentially deadly situation.

Back in July, the CFD responded to a fire at a Mobil station in close vicinity to their propane tank storage cage (above). Thankfully, firefighters were able to arrive on the scene and safely extinguish the blaze before it became more serious.

Hudson Valley first responders stay busy with a wide array of emergency situations. Keep scrolling to see some miraculous rescues, including the rescue of a stranded hiker that required a helicopter below.

