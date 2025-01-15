Bronx Men Facing Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop Arrest in Ulster County

A pair of men from the Bronx, New York are in some considerably hot water metaphorically speaking, following their being arrested on multiple felony charges for weapon possession. The ordeal went down as the pair were traveling through the Hudson Valley along the Thruway I-87.

Weapons Arrest Details

The incident occurred earlier this week during the afternoon hours of Monday January 13, 2025. The men in question were traveling I-87 north in the town of New Paltz when at approximately 1:15pm, members of Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed their vehicle, a 2009 Kia Rio in violation of numerous New York Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers initiated a traffic stop which was complied with and afterward confirmed the identities of the individuals in the vehicle. Those individuals were identified as 29-year old Julkrin Espinoza-Eslava, 29-year old Jose Guerrero-Zarate, and Yusmari Zapata-Rojas, age 21. Espinoza-Eslava was identified as the operator of the vehicle and all three individuals are from the Bronx.

Following the identification of the individuals, Troopers would also conduct a search of the vehicle as part of their investigation. It was during the search that Troopers would make the incriminating discovery.

During the search Troopers discovered two firearms, the first was a Kimber Micro Carry .380, semi-automatic handgun and the second was a loaded Beretta APX 9mm, semi-automatic handgun. Further investigation would reveal that the Berretta APX 9mm handgun was determined to be stolen.

Arrests Made and Charges Against

Following the discovery of the firearms, two of the three individuals were placed under arrest. Both of the arrested suspects now face multiple charges.

Julkrin Espinoza-Eslava

Criminal Possession Weapon 2nd degree (C felony)

Criminal Possession Firearm (E felony)

Multiple Uniform Traffic Tickets

Jose Guerrero-Zarate

Criminal Possession Weapon 2nd Degree (C felony)

Criminal Possession Firearm (E felony)

Criminal Possession Stolen Property 4th Degree (E felony)

Following their arrest, both suspects were later arraigned at the Ulster County CAP (Centralized Arraignment Part) and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $100K Cash, $200K Bond, $300K Partially Secured Bond.

It was not stated why the third individual Yusmari Zapata-Rojas was not subject to the same charges as his companions. In addition, it was also not stated when it is that both Espinoza-Eslava or Guerrero-Zarate are expected to be back in court. We will continue to provide updates on this story if or when new information becomes available.

