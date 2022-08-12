Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing

The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area.

The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and detours.

A Sullivan County, NY bridge is temporarily closing.

Sullivan County includes the town of Bethel, Callicoon, Cochecton, Delaware, Fallsburg and more. Some people may associate Sullivan County with also being the home of Bethel Woods, the original site of Woodstock.

The Cochecton-Damacus Bridge is closing over the weekend.

Residents of Sullivan County and those who are visiting are advised to take an alternative route. The New York State Department of Transportation made an announcement on social media.

The bridge from County Route 114W to the Delaware River from Cochecton, NY to PA Route 371 in Damascus, PA will be closed. The hours that this bridge will not be open to motorists are 5 am on Saturday, August 13, 2022, until midday on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Why is this bridge temporarily closing?

According to the post from Sullivan County, NY Government, " The closure is necessary to facilitate an ongoing redecking project. All work is weather dependent."

While visiting Sullivan County, be sure to check out this hidden trail.

In the Village of Wurtsboro, there's a hidden trail that some visitors and even locals have passed by. The Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail is a part of a collection of 50 fiberglass doves. These doves are throughout Sullivan Catskills and represent the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Festival.

What is your favorite thing to do while in Sullivan County, NY? Share with us below.

