Three Indicted in July Murder of Spring Valley Teen

Just over a month ago, on Friday July 8, 2022, around 2:30am in Rockland County, the Spring Valley Police Department responded to reports of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, the officers found 17-year-old Treynahel Cineus, a resident of Spring Valley who would have been entering his senior year at Ramapo High School, with a gun-shot wound. Life-saving medical attention was given to Cineus on the scene, he was then transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On July 21st, it was reported that a Hudson Valley man was charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of the 17-year-old Cineus. Reports indicate that Spring Valley detectives, with aid from the Haverstraw Police Department, had arrested Anthony Mitchell, of Haverstraw, in connection with the shooting.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Now we have learned that two other Haverstraw men have also been indicted by a Grand Jury for the murder of the Rockland County teen.

Three Defendants Remanded to Rockland County Jail in Connection with Murder of Spring Valley Teen

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office released information on Thursday August 11th that indicated three Haverstraw men were 'indicted on multiple felonies stemming from the July 8, 2022 murder of a teen in Spring Valley, New York.' 23-year-old Anthony Mitchell, as previously covered, along with Ahmad Williams, 21, and Brian Thomas, 20, also of Haverstaw were all charged with the following: Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The three men have been remanded to Rockland County Jail and are scheduled to appear in county on August 17th.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Rockland County DA Thomas E. Walsh II shared that this incident has left their community shocked and in anger. sharing that 'as a father, no parent should have to bury their own child.'

With the arrest of multiple suspects, we begin the process of seeking justice for Treynahel Cineus. I would like to thank the Spring Valley Police Department, Haverstraw Police Department, and the other agencies involved for their investigative work in apprehending the alleged suspects.

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State