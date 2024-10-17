Trader Joe’s To Close All Stores For One Day
Trader Joe's nearly 600 stores in the U.S. including New York locations will all close for an entire day.
Trader Joe's is an American grocery store chain headquartered in Monrovia, California, with nearly 600 locations across the US. The first Trader Joe's store was opened in 1967 by founder Joe Coulomber in Pasadena, California. In 1979, the chain was sold to Aldi founder Theo Albrecht, who owned it until his death in 2010; ownership passed to his heirs. The company operates offices in both Monrovia, California, and Boston, Massachusetts.
There are 34 Trader Joe's stores in New York, with a handful of Hudson Valley locations in Yorktown Heights, Hartsdale, Scarsdale and Larchmont. There's also one just over the state line in Danbury, CT and in the Albany area (Clifton Park and Colonie).
While a typical grocery store may carry 50,000 items, Trader Joe's stocks about 4,000 items, 80% of which bear one of its braand names. Products include gourmet foods, organic foods, vegan and vegetarian foods, frozen foods, imported foods, and domestic and imported wine and beer (where local law permits).
What Day is Trader Joe's Closing All Stores For?
The U.S. Sun reports that Trader Joe's will be closing down all their locations for an entire day soon, forcing shoppers to switch up plans. The chain announced tha tall stores will be closed this year on Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving. Trader Joe's has closed on Thanksgiving for over 30 years to allow employees to spend time with their families. Trader Joe's is also closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, all locations close at 5 PM local time.
Other stores that closed last year to mark the Thanksgiving celebration include Aldi, Best Buy, and JCPenney. So be sure to plan ahead for your Thanksgiving shopping, or find another grocery store to shop at that day if need be.
