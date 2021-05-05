Trader Joe’s Opening Its Closest Location to Mid-Hudson Valley

Officials confirmed Trader Joe's will open its closest location to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

For months rumors have been swirling about Trader Joe's opening in Northern Westchester County. On Tuesday, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater confirmed the dream of opening up a Trader Joe's in Yorktown is now a reality.

"I remember when a couple of years ago we heard from the business community that this wasn’t a possibility," Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said while confirming Trader Joe's is coming to Northern Westchester. "Here it is, and I think it’s more proof that Yorktown can attract these big national brands."

The Trader Joe's will located in the Lowe's of Yorktown shopping center, right off Route 202 and the Taconic State Parkway. The grocery store will operate out of a 12,500-square-foot building. Construction is underway but an opening date has not been set.

Trader Joe's is a neighborhood grocery store with amazing food and drink from around the globe and around the corner, according to the company.

Trader Joe's has other Lower Hudson Valley locations in Hartsdale, Scarsdale and Larchmont. Other nearby locations from the Hudson Valley are in Danbury, CT and Westwood, NJ.

