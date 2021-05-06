Toys & Collector Show Returns To Newburgh For 1st Time in Decade

A toys and collectors show is coming to Newburgh for the first time in over 10 years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Come to a gathering of toys, comics and more," a flyer for the event states. "Find treasures from multiple categories of TV, movies & pop culture from decades past to today!"

The Newburgh Toys And Collector Show is scheduled for Sunday, May. 16 at Showtime Cinemas, located on Route 300 in Newburgh, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The show was originally scheduled for November of 2020, but organizers had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newburgh resident Angelo Canallo, along with Kevin Walsh, Anthony Rivera and Jimmie Hatcher are putting on the event.

"Toys and pop culture have always been a getaway from life. And with a toy show, it’s fun to see collections from people from the ’70s or ’80s. You’ll see something you haven’t thought about in years and it’s like you stepped out of time capsule for a moment," Canallo told Hudson Valley Post. “I just wanted to bring a touch of whimsy back into Newburgh.”

This will be the first toy and collector show in the Newburgh area in over 10 years, Canallo tells Hudson Valley Post. Hosting the event at a movie theater makes this one very unique, Canallo adds.

"They are always at a firehouse or a school gym. We want to show older movies that are still fun like Masters of the Universe or old GI Joe Cartoons," Canallo said.

Social distancing and masks are required. Entry costs $5, but children under the age of 12 and anyone wearing a costume can get in free, according to the flyer for the event.

Keep Reading:

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

gallery galleryid="341:254236" gallerytitle="KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys"]

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past