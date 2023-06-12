Have You Heard of the Town of Denning in New York?

I haven't and I can't be the first.

I'm still learning a lot about New York and I've been getting better when it comes to town names. However, there are some that completely throw and and I am confidently say I have never heard of. Well...I came across one of those the other day, I was doing some research online and came across the Town of Denning. Has anyone else not heard of it before?

Where is the Town of Denning located?

The Town of Denning is located in Ulster County, but there's something pretty crazy about it. At one time the population for the Town of Denning was only 493. What???The town is located deep inside the Catskills Mountain and that could explain the low population. The town is named after William Denning who was reportedly one of the first landowners there. That's pretty cool to have a whole area named after you. Who wouldn't want that?

Other communities that are near Denning, NY:

There's a few other that are close:

  • Branch
  • Bull-Run
  • Frost Valley
  • Greenville
  • Ladleton
  • Peekamose

Looks like more areas to explore around here.

Have you heard of the Town of Denning? Have you been there? Do you know someone who has lived there before? Share your answers with us on the station app.

