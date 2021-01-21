Top-Prize Winning Take-5 Winning Ticket Sold in Hudson Valley

Someone from the Hudson Valley is a bit richer.

Two New Yorkers won the top prize for Tuesday's Take-5 drawing, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-19-23-32-39.

One winning ticket was sold in Orange County the other in Brooklyn. The winning ticket sold in Orange County was purchased at the C&G Plus County Store located on Route 208 in Campbell Hall, the New York State Lottery reports.

Both tickets are worth $33,745, lotto officials say. The winning ticket sold in Brooklyn was purchased at Briyana Organics Deli.

New Yorkers won a combined $1.7 million in Tuesday's drawing of the Mega Millions. Empire State residents won $3.7 million in Wednesday's Powerball.

A $1 million "second prize" for Saturday's Powerball was sold in Rockland County. The ticket was sold at the Gulf Mart on Central Avenue in Pearl River, the New York State lottery reports.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 14-20-39-65-67 with a Powerball of 02, according to the New York State Lottery website. The ticket hit on all five numbers but not the Powerball.

A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 20-43-51-55-57, with Mega Ball 4, according to the New York State Lottery website.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

