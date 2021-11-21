Top 6 Hudson Valley Museums for You to Discover This Winter

Already thinking about being stuck indoors this winter? Let's think differently! How about we look into great inside activities that you want to make happen when the snow is cold out, you can be inside, cozy warm, and discovering 'Hidden Gems' here in the Hudson Valley?

Great idea? Oh, heck yes. Here are a few museums that you might not even know exist, so where are they and how can you check them out?

The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, located at Vassar College, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Wait, did we mention free admission? While that could change, at the time of this writing, admission was free.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen, New York 10924. Open Monday through Friday, only. Small admission charge, need to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands. Their season ends in October, but the website also says, the only hours that they have are by appointment only. $5 admission charge.

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park, NY. This museum is open all-year, must purchase tickets in advance, online ticket sales only. The grounds also have multiple hiking trails, which is also open all year long.

Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History, 101 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401. I think that this could be the museum, history lesson that you were unaware existed. This place truly gives you a sense of what was happening to develop the Hudson Valley and the area of Kingston, NY.

Hudson River Maritime Museum, the Rondout in Kingston. This museum delves deep into all types of water faring vessels. Not only do they discuss boats as we know them today, but also on how Kingston, and the State of New York was born around both of these things.

Which one will you go to first? One of these listed museums is also the home to a rare Picasso painting.

