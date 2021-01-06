I've never been a person to make a New Year's resolution, but many people do each year. Here are the Top 5 New Year's resolutions.

Are you one of those people that use the end of one year and the start of another as an excuse to better yourself? The options are unlimited and you can make your resolution whatever your little heart desires.

I've never been one to make a resolution because I don't like to lie to myself if we're being honest. However, here are the most popular New Year's resolutions.